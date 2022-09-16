Dr. Ravi Ramachandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramachandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Ramachandran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Ramachandran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Amador Hospital.
Locations
Ravi Ramachandran MD Inc.2330 E Bidwell St Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 245-3322
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Amador Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated amazingly well, communication was clear and complete. Putting yourself in the fully dependent position of laying naked on a hospital bed (temporarily covered by a thin sheet) can leave you feeling somewhat embarrassed, at least it did for me. But the staff helping me really put my mind at ease. I was scared... they made me feel calm, cared for, and in good hands. Then I went to sleep. Zero pain following procedure, and one day later... walking and standing after 2+ months in a wheelchair. No more sciatica. Thank you Dr. Ravi Ramachandra and Folsom Spine Center staff!!
About Dr. Ravi Ramachandran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- Yale Medical School-New Haven Hospital
- Stanford University
- Princeton U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramachandran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramachandran accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramachandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramachandran has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramachandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramachandran speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramachandran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandran.
