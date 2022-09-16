See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Folsom, CA
Dr. Ravi Ramachandran, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (93)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravi Ramachandran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Amador Hospital.

Dr. Ramachandran works at Champaign Dental Group in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom.

Locations

    Ravi Ramachandran MD Inc.
    2330 E Bidwell St Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 245-3322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Amador Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Concentra
    • Connecticomp
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delphi
    • Delta Health System
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Call Care Management
    • PHCS
    • Reviewco
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • WellPoint
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Worker's Compensation
    • York Risk Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 16, 2022
    I was treated amazingly well, communication was clear and complete. Putting yourself in the fully dependent position of laying naked on a hospital bed (temporarily covered by a thin sheet) can leave you feeling somewhat embarrassed, at least it did for me. But the staff helping me really put my mind at ease. I was scared... they made me feel calm, cared for, and in good hands. Then I went to sleep. Zero pain following procedure, and one day later... walking and standing after 2+ months in a wheelchair. No more sciatica. Thank you Dr. Ravi Ramachandra and Folsom Spine Center staff!!
    Aaron S. - Roseville, CA — Sep 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ravi Ramachandran, MD
    About Dr. Ravi Ramachandran, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528242757
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Med School
    • Yale Medical School-New Haven Hospital
    • Yale Medical School-New Haven Hospital
    • Stanford University
    • Princeton U
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Ramachandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramachandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramachandran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramachandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramachandran works at Champaign Dental Group in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ramachandran’s profile.

    Dr. Ramachandran has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramachandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramachandran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

