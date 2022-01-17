Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi Rajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Rajan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Rajan works at
Locations
Bucks County825 Town Center Dr Ste 150, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He did my vasectomy. It took about 15 minutes with minimal pain. My recovery was easy. Go to him if you need a vasectomy
About Dr. Ravi Rajan, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831135078
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan works at
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
