Dr. Ravi Pulipati, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Pulipati, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana Escuella De Medicina and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Locations
Vascular Surgery Associates33 Medford Ave Ste A, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 569-5410
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great. Dr was good listener, great staff, felt comfortable and at ease with the office experience
About Dr. Ravi Pulipati, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487810305
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Iberoamericana Escuella De Medicina
- Vascular Surgery
Vascular Surgery Associates
