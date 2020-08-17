Overview

Dr. Ravi Pulipati, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana Escuella De Medicina and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Pulipati works at Vascular Surgery Associates in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.