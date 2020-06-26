See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Ravi Ponnappan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (35)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ravi Ponnappan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Ponnappan works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Bone and Joint Institute at Cherry Hill
    2339 Route 70 W Fl 2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Very thorough and caring physician, with caring and compassionate staff. I Would highly recommend.
    — Jun 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ravi Ponnappan, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1558329201
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Ponnappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponnappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ponnappan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ponnappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ponnappan works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ponnappan’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponnappan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponnappan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponnappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponnappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

