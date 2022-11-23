Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Sand Lake7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3315, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 354-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Lake Nona9685 Lake Nona Village Pl Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 418-0582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Garden13838 Tilden Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 287-9113Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel has helped me through my pain in my back that I've had for over 6 years now and I really believe that he knows me and trust my thoughts on my condition and offers new ones. I would recommend him to my friends and family
About Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1942442462
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- The Emory University Clinic & Hospitals
- Peking University Medical College / Beijing Medical University
- Jefferson Medical College
- Pennsylvania State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.