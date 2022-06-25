See All Oncologists in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD

Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Stuart Oncology in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart Oncology
    1780 SW Hillmoor Dr, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 268-8021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • LAC + USC Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 25, 2022
We were immediately put at ease during our consultation with Dr. Patel. He helped explain my husbands new lung cancer in a patient way. He is a sincere doctor and is compassionate. That is so important when it comes to cancer. Highly recommend!
Janice — Jun 25, 2022
Photo: Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
About Dr. Ravi Patel, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841633286
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
Residency
  • University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
Internship
  • University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel works at Stuart Oncology in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

