Dr. Ravi Patel, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. 

Dr. Patel works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group - McHenry County Orthopedics in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group - McHenry County Orthopedics
    420 N Il Route 31, Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 356-5200
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    10370 Haligus Rd Ste 201, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 356-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
ACL Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
ACL Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2022
    Dr Ravi Patel has been initially recommended by my own physical therapist. He is very personable and has great bed side manners. He listens and takes time to explain. He consulted me, and my husband as well, carefully, checked our history and did not rush at all. I felt his genuine care and truthfulness during examination. I appreciated this and I trust his expertise and approach in my care. I have seen him several times for various problems I had and so has been my husband. The fact that my husband also agrees with what I just said tells me a lot! He is a great doctor who has put my well-being above everything and I would totally recommend him for your orthopedic troubles. He does not rush you towards expensive tests or surgical procedures and has helped us tremendously. He has not been the first specialist I have seen in the past years so I can honestly say I am able compare and say that he has never disappointed and has gained my and my husband’s trust. Thank you, Doctor!!!
    Ioana Papuc — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Ravi Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588059265
