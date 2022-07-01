Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group - McHenry County Orthopedics420 N Il Route 31, Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Directions (815) 356-5200
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 201, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 356-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr Ravi Patel has been initially recommended by my own physical therapist. He is very personable and has great bed side manners. He listens and takes time to explain. He consulted me, and my husband as well, carefully, checked our history and did not rush at all. I felt his genuine care and truthfulness during examination. I appreciated this and I trust his expertise and approach in my care. I have seen him several times for various problems I had and so has been my husband. The fact that my husband also agrees with what I just said tells me a lot! He is a great doctor who has put my well-being above everything and I would totally recommend him for your orthopedic troubles. He does not rush you towards expensive tests or surgical procedures and has helped us tremendously. He has not been the first specialist I have seen in the past years so I can honestly say I am able compare and say that he has never disappointed and has gained my and my husband’s trust. Thank you, Doctor!!!
About Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.