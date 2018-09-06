See All Oncologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their fellowship with Loyola/Hines

Dr. Patel works at Texas Breast Specialists in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center
    6501 Truxtun Ave Ste 180, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 322-2206

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 06, 2018
    A very nice doctor, He will make you feel that everything will be ok. You can tell that he does really care about his patients. Him & his staff are very aggressive or fast in getting those approvals for procedures from the insurances. And everything will be done as soon as it was approved by insurance. It could be the same day or the latest is the next day. Everytime we went to his office or CBCC, we didn't feel that we are facing a very difficult time in our life because of cancer.
    Jacquelyn Tortal in Bakersfield, CA — Sep 06, 2018
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Texas Breast Specialists in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

