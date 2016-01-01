See All Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-4220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Wheezing
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Wheezing

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Ravi Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275896482
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center / Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

