Overview

Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Atlantic Eye Associates in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

