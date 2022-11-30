Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Eye Associates100 Commons Way Ste 230, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions
-
2
Atlantic Eye Associates279 3rd Ave Ste 204, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
My experience with Dr. Patel was excellent!! He performed three surgeries on my eyes, you couldn’t get a better doctor. So caring, he really listens to you, does not rush through the appointment. He’s an expert in his field. I thank God I was referred to him.
About Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205038262
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst.-Anne Bates Leach Eye Hosp.
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Christiana Care Health Services
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.