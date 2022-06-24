Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida.
Locations
Riverside Office714 Stockton St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 355-2121
Riverside Office13453 N Main St Ste 306, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 564-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel he his good doctor because he explain clearly what is the problem and what is the solution he also give you a moral support, but i pay to much formy first visit for like me an ordinary employee, but i like the service of Dr Patel.his very professional
About Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1134133358
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego Med Center
- Shands Med Center
- Mercy Hospital
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
