Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jeanes Hospital.
Locations
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-2795
Keystone Eye Associates9126 BLUE GRASS RD, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 552-8331
Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 552-8331Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jeanes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Patel for a second opinion after I was told retina surgery was my only option after cataract surgery left my eye blurry. He took his time with me and told me that a common procedure ( YAG laser capsulotomy ) would help get rid of the blurriness. He recommended a doctor at WillsEye, Chris Rapuano to do the YAG. I am seeing much better thanks to him.
About Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- St Vincent Catholic Med Ctr
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
