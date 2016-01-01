See All Neuroradiologists in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Ravi Pande, MD

Neuroendovascular Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ravi Pande, MD is a Neuroendovascular Surgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. 

Dr. Pande works at HCA Florida First Coast Neurology - Orange Park in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    First Coast Neurology
    First Coast Neurology
1825 Kingsley Ave Ste 190, Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 639-4259
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    UF Health Jacksonville
    UF Health Jacksonville
580 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 383-1022

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Baptist Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dr. Ravi Pande, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroendovascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740440023
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
