Dr. Pachigolla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi Pachigolla, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Pachigolla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.
Locations
Ravi Pachigolla MD Psc2016 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 596-8637
Weatherford Regional Medical Center713 E Anderson St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (682) 582-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve gone to Dr. Pachigola for sudden hearing loss. Guys he is the nicest, most compassionate doctor I’ve ever been to. I have health problems so I’ve seen a lot of doctors. He’s never running late and one time I was 15 minutes early and they took me straight back. The staff are also really nice. I love his nurse also but didn’t catch her name. If you need an ENT you won’t find a better one.
About Dr. Ravi Pachigolla, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pachigolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pachigolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pachigolla has seen patients for Ear Ache, Nosebleed and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pachigolla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pachigolla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pachigolla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pachigolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pachigolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.