Dr. Ravi Munver, MD

Urology
4.8 (185)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravi Munver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Munver works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Urology
    360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-8090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Cystolithalopaxy of Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 185 ratings
    Patient Ratings (185)
    5 Star
    (174)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ravi Munver, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891741906
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cornell University Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Munver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munver works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Munver’s profile.

    Dr. Munver has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    185 patients have reviewed Dr. Munver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

