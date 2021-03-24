See All Gastroenterologists in Porter, TX
Dr. Ravi Moparty, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ravi Moparty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Porter, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Moparty works at Porter Family Medical Center in Porter, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emergency Hospital Systems - Porter
    24540 Fm 1314 Rd, Porter, TX 77365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 354-4009
  2. 2
    Oaks Family Practice Center Pathe
    25410 Interstate 45 Ste 100, Spring, TX 77386 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 583-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Mar 24, 2021
    Great Doctor! Thorough. Listens.
    Patrick & Linda L. — Mar 24, 2021
    About Dr. Ravi Moparty, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1881664142
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Joseph College
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Dr. Ravi Moparty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moparty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moparty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moparty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Moparty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moparty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moparty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moparty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

