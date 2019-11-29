Dr. Ravi Mootha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mootha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Mootha, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Mootha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Mootha works at
Locations
North Texas Urology2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 305, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 514-8480
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A fantastic doctor and clinic in every way. Dr. Mootha took the time to thoughtfully answer all of the many questions I had, and the procedure itself went great. It is clear that he is extremely intelligent and overall he is probably the best doctor of any specialty that I've dealt with.
About Dr. Ravi Mootha, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1194820043
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mootha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mootha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mootha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mootha works at
Dr. Mootha has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mootha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mootha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mootha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mootha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mootha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.