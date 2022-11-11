Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moonka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Moonka works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dr Moonka is an extraordinary, talented surgeon with superb bedside manners. He's extremely sweet, caring, friendly, respectful and on top of everything he has a good sense of humor. He patiently answered all my questions and I never felt rushed with him. As soon as I met him, I knew I was in good hands and didn't want to be operated on by anyone else. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for expertise, experience but also someone who makes you feel cared for and safe. Dr Moonka, I can't thank you enough!
About Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093809519
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Va Mason Mc
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moonka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moonka using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moonka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moonka works at
Dr. Moonka has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moonka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moonka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moonka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moonka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moonka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.