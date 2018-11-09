Overview

Dr. Ravi Mididoddi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Mididoddi works at Austin Kidney Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Acute Kidney Failure and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.