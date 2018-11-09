Dr. Ravi Mididoddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mididoddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Mididoddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Mididoddi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Mididoddi works at
Locations
Central Texas Kidney Assoc PA408 W 45th St, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 451-5800
Duval4100 Duval Rd Ste 4-102, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 451-5800
Round Rock16010 Park Valley Dr Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 451-5800
Wilco301 Seton Pkwy Ste 401, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 451-5800
Capital Nephrology Associates3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 635, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 320-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Worked very hard to manage post-kidney transplant issues as they came up, including arranging a biopsy of my new kidney to make certain I was not rejecting it. He is a kind, caring, compassionate doctor, with a great sense of humor. I have been feeling very well for the last year, and am able to enjoy my life to the fullest, thanks to Dr. Mididoddi's efforts. At 75 years of age I feel like I have a new lease on life. I highly recommend Dr. Mididoddi.
About Dr. Ravi Mididoddi, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235176710
Education & Certifications
- Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mididoddi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mididoddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mididoddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mididoddi has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Acute Kidney Failure and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mididoddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mididoddi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mididoddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mididoddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mididoddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.