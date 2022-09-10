Dr. Ravi Menghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Menghani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Menghani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Menghani works at
Locations
-
1
Office1945 Palo Verde Ave Ste 210, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 297-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menghani?
Courteous, professional, sympathetic, accurate, Great staff I just had surgery and everything was done perfectly flawlessly I love this Doctor he’s the best!!!!
About Dr. Ravi Menghani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518285360
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine-Med Ctr
- St. Mary Medical Center-Ucla
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menghani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menghani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menghani works at
Dr. Menghani has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Menghani speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Menghani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menghani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.