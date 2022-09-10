See All Ophthalmologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Ravi Menghani, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ravi Menghani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Menghani works at Quantum Eye Group, Inc. in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1945 Palo Verde Ave Ste 210, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 297-0880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Keratitis
Pterygium
Treatment frequency



Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scatter Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2022
    Courteous, professional, sympathetic, accurate, Great staff I just had surgery and everything was done perfectly flawlessly I love this Doctor he's the best!!!!
    J Casas — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Ravi Menghani, MD

    Ophthalmology
    14 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1518285360
    Education & Certifications

    UC Irvine-Med Ctr
    St. Mary Medical Center-Ucla
    D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Menghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menghani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menghani works at Quantum Eye Group, Inc. in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Menghani’s profile.

    Dr. Menghani has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Menghani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menghani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

