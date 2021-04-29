Overview

Dr. Ravi Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens, Sweetwater Hospital Association and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Turkey Creek Comprehensive Heart Failure Program in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.