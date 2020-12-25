Dr. Medi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi Medi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Medi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ILLINOIS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Medi works at
Locations
Ravi Medi2626 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy Ste C129, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 333-1333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Medí for over 4 years, and he along with another doctor helped me with my PTSD, marriage and life. I am very grateful for his help and I was able to transition to VA healthcare because I knew I was ready.
About Dr. Ravi Medi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ILLINOIS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medi has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Medi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.