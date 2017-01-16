Overview

Dr. Ravi Makwana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Pramukh Swami Med College Sardar Patel University Karamsad Gujarat India and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Makwana works at Coordinated Health - Lehigh Valley Orthopedic in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.