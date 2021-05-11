Overview

Dr. Ravi Lakdawala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Lakdawala works at Tower Nephrology Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.