Dr. Ravi Kumar, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. Ravi Kumar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Kumar works at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    KAISER - MOANALUA, Honolulu, HI
    3288 Moanalua Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819 (808) 432-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Sudoscan
Home Sleep Study
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Sudoscan
Home Sleep Study

Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Home Sleep Study
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Subdural Hemorrhage
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery
Brain Tumor
Broken Neck
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Neuroplasty
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Aetna
    Cigna
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 11, 2019
    Dr. Kumar is a highly skilled physician who saw me through three neck surgeries. He listens carefully and empathetically and is able to convey understanding and kindness. He is genuine, very trustworthy, and authentic and he uses his sense of humor well. I am very grateful to be feeling much better now.
    About Dr. Ravi Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1851612972
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kumar works at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu, HI.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

