Medical Oncology
Dr. Ravi Koti, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Koti works at Central Florida Cancer and Blood Center in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Central Florida Cancer & Blood Center, P.A.
    2494 Sw 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 671-4422

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Leukocytosis
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr. Koti is very knowledgeable, detailed and thorough. Always willing to answer questions and provide explanations.
    tropictime — Oct 27, 2022
    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1457396608
    • SUNY Downstate
    • Coney Island Hospital
    • Osmania Medical College
