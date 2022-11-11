Dr. Ravi Kondaveeti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondaveeti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Kondaveeti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Kondaveeti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Upmc East, Upmc Mckeesport and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Kondaveeti works at
Locations
Ravi GI Associates4318 Northern Pike Ste 101, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 565-7013Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ravi GI Associates LLP400 Oxford Dr Ste 100, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 565-7013
Ravi GI Associates LLP905 Spruce St Ste 201, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (412) 565-7013
Ravi GI Associates LLP969 Greentree Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 565-7013
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Upmc East
- Upmc Mckeesport
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Ravi Kondaveeti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1942317482
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center-Gastroenterology
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kondaveeti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kondaveeti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondaveeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kondaveeti works at
Dr. Kondaveeti has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kondaveeti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondaveeti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondaveeti.
