Dr. Ravi Kode, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Kode works at Saint John Clinic Cardiology in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Claremore, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.