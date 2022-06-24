Dr. Ravi Kilaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Kilaru, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave # BX248, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions
Heart and Vascular Center910 W 5th Ave Ste 900, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Explains and the carries out procedures such as cardiac ablations in a highly professional manner.
About Dr. Ravi Kilaru, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508823097
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
