Dr. Ravi Kanagala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ravi Kanagala, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine|Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
Dr. Kanagala works at
1
Lakeview Regional Physicians Group - Baton Rouge3488 Brentwood Dr Ste 103, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (985) 257-7045Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
2
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Bogalusa335 Austin St, Bogalusa, LA 70427 Directions (985) 257-7033Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Hammond42078 Veterans Ave Ste A, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 257-4688
4
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Lakeview101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 300, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 257-7042Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
5
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Ocean Springs3704 Bienville Blvd # C-1, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Directions (985) 257-7036
6
Lakeview Regional Physicians Group - Gulfport14055 Seaway Rd Ste 200, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (985) 257-7039
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Highland Community Hospital
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Singing River Gulfport
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I am a 36 year old man with a newly diagnosed heart condition. Dr. Kanagala has been an excellent specialist with exceptional, rapid repoire and he advocates for the PATIENT! I feel so blessed to have fallen under his care and I highly recommend his services if needed to ALL.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1124009220
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine|Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
