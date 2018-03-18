Dr. Ravi Kalidindi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalidindi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Kalidindi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Kalidindi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE.
Dr. Kalidindi works at
Locations
Life Line Urgent Care LLC13410 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77077 Directions (281) 771-1144
Heart Associates of Westside Pllc4200 Twelve Oaks Dr, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 450-1118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nova Medical Center12885 GULF FWY, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 922-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalidindi?
My experience was a positive one. He was friendly and professional
About Dr. Ravi Kalidindi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1285969618
Education & Certifications
- BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalidindi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalidindi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalidindi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalidindi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalidindi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalidindi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalidindi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.