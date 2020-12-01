Overview

Dr. Ravi Kacker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kacker works at Metrowest Urologic Associates PC in Natick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.