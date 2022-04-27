Dr. Ravi Janardhanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janardhanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Janardhanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Janardhanan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Janardhanan works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Pittsburgh PC3285 BABCOCK BLVD, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 318-0075
-
2
Upmc Rhb Inst Upmc Passavant Mccandless9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 318-0075
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janardhanan?
My daughter was admitted from the ER to McCandless and Dr Ravi was outstanding in attention, care, communication and professionalism. He was by far the best doctor to notice details and history of the patient and look for any additional alternative suggestions that other doctors would not take the time to do. We feel lucky to have been given care provided by Dr Ravi!
About Dr. Ravi Janardhanan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1518901123
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janardhanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janardhanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janardhanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janardhanan works at
Dr. Janardhanan has seen patients for Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janardhanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Janardhanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janardhanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janardhanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janardhanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.