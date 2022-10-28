See All Urologists in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Ravindra Jahagirdar, MD

Urology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Ravindra Jahagirdar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Jahagirdar works at Associates in Urology of Central Florida - Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Urology of Central Florida - Lake Mary
    101 N 8th St Ste 1001, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 214-7956
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Treatment frequency



Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 28, 2022
    My husband went to Dr. Jahagirdar for his Urology issue The Dr. was very good and professional and his staff was very nice and welcoming.
    — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Ravindra Jahagirdar, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1902896194
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University - Charity Hospital|Tulane University-Charity Hospital
    Internship
    • Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Bombay
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravindra Jahagirdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahagirdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jahagirdar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jahagirdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jahagirdar works at Associates in Urology of Central Florida - Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jahagirdar’s profile.

    Dr. Jahagirdar has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jahagirdar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahagirdar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahagirdar.

