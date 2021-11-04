Overview

Dr. Ravi Hotchandani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Hotchandani works at Digestive Disease Center in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.