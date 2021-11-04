Dr. Ravi Hotchandani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hotchandani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Hotchandani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Hotchandani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Ravi Hotchandani MD159 Barnegat Rd Ste 202, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 452-9800
Hudson Valley Endoscopy Center Inc400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 202, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gotcha Dani was very personable and I felt he asked pertinent questions. He was very warm and caring it was like talking to a family member.
About Dr. Ravi Hotchandani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hotchandani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hotchandani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hotchandani has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hotchandani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hotchandani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hotchandani.
