Dr. Ravi Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Mid Florida Primary Care in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.