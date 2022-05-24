Dr. Ravi Goklaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goklaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Goklaney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Goklaney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their residency with New England Med Center Hosps
Dr. Goklaney works at
Locations
Advanced Medical Psychiatric Services Inc. A Professional3409 Calloway Dr Unit 601, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 589-1200
Brimhall Community Health Center1014 CALLOWAY DR, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 377-0439Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
05/23/2022 Fred Hashemi, Dr. Goklaney Is one of the greatest human beings and one of the most brilliant physicians I have ever had the pleasure and honor to know. 5 years ago we moved to Bakersfield California. My mother became doctor guklani's patient and he started treating my mother right away. My old man had Passed away and my mother went into a complete psychiatric and psychological nightmare ensuing my dad's passing as they had lived together for 57 loving years. She went into a massive nightmarish PTSD. Dr.Goklaney got involved and started treating my mom. It was not nearly as important about his prescribed medication as it was about how mellow, Kind, Smooth and humane his touch was that helped my mom throw my mom's gigantic ordeal and I am not so sure if my mother would have made it without the help of this great doctor and noble human being. May God bless him and his family and loved ones. May he live a 1000 years just so people could be saved.
About Dr. Ravi Goklaney, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1437212636
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
