Dr. Ravi Goklaney, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravi Goklaney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their residency with New England Med Center Hosps

Dr. Goklaney works at Advanced Medical Psychiatrc Svc in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Medical Psychiatric Services Inc. A Professional
    3409 Calloway Dr Unit 601, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 589-1200
  2. 2
    Brimhall Community Health Center
    1014 CALLOWAY DR, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 377-0439
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 24, 2022
    05/23/2022 Fred Hashemi, Dr. Goklaney Is one of the greatest human beings and one of the most brilliant physicians I have ever had the pleasure and honor to know. 5 years ago we moved to Bakersfield California. My mother became doctor guklani's patient and he started treating my mother right away. My old man had Passed away and my mother went into a complete psychiatric and psychological nightmare ensuing my dad's passing as they had lived together for 57 loving years. She went into a massive nightmarish PTSD. Dr.Goklaney got involved and started treating my mom. It was not nearly as important about his prescribed medication as it was about how mellow, Kind, Smooth and humane his touch was that helped my mom throw my mom's gigantic ordeal and I am not so sure if my mother would have made it without the help of this great doctor and noble human being. May God bless him and his family and loved ones. May he live a 1000 years just so people could be saved.
    Fred Hashemi — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ravi Goklaney, MD
    About Dr. Ravi Goklaney, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1437212636
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New England Med Center Hosps
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Goklaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goklaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goklaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goklaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goklaney works at Advanced Medical Psychiatrc Svc in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goklaney’s profile.

    Dr. Goklaney has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goklaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Goklaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goklaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goklaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goklaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

