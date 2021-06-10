Overview

Dr. Ravi Gill, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Gill works at BHMG-Hospitalists Floyd in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.