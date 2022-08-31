Dr. Ravi Ghanta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghanta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Ghanta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Ghanta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Ghanta works at
Locations
-
1
Berks Center for Digestive Health1011 Reed Ave Ste 600, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 228-3229
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghanta?
Extremely pleased with Dr. Ghanta. Professional, friendly. I needed this hemorrhoidal banding to be done so I would be able to take blood thinner so I could have a much-needed cardiac ablation. All went well — thank you Dr. Ghanta!
About Dr. Ravi Ghanta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821043134
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University (MetroHealth Medical Center)
- Summa Health System
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghanta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghanta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghanta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghanta works at
Dr. Ghanta has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghanta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.