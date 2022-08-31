Overview

Dr. Ravi Ghanta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Ghanta works at Digestive Disease Associates, Wyomissing, PA in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.