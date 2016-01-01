See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Daytona Beach, FL
Overview

Dr. Ravi Dhanisetty, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.

Dr. Dhanisetty works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 305, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Carotid Artery Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Ravi Dhanisetty, MD

  Cardiothoracic Surgery
Years of Experience
  18 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  English
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
  General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ravi Dhanisetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhanisetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dhanisetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dhanisetty works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dhanisetty’s profile.

Dr. Dhanisetty has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhanisetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Dhanisetty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhanisetty.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhanisetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhanisetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

