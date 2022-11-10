Dr. Ravi Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Dave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Dave, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Dr. Dave works at
Locations
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
Dr. Ravi Dave, MD1250 La Venta Dr Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 494-6920
UCLA Health3500 Lomita Blvd # M100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-6220
UCLA Health Santa Monica Cardiology2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 220, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-6220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dave is a fantastic cardiologist. He treats all with respect. He is astute in his area of expertise and explains everything carefully. He takes his time. He doesn’t talk down to females as some male physicians do. He’s brilliant but also humble. Very good experience.
About Dr. Ravi Dave, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Chinese, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
