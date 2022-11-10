Overview

Dr. Ravi Dave, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center



Dr. Dave works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.