Dr. Chundru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi Chundru, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Chundru, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Locations
Nanes Eye Associates PA845 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 893-4037
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Does not rush his patients - takes the time to address all issues... I wholeheartedly trust Dr. Chundru's expertise... I have seen him off and on for the last 14 years, and leaving a 5 star review really doesn't scratch the surface of how highly wev think if him!!
About Dr. Ravi Chundru, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972585032
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chundru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chundru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chundru has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chundru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chundru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chundru.
