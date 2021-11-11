Book an Appointment

Dr. Ravi Chokshi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ravi Chokshi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Chokshi works at Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers
    9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 350-7740
  2. 2
    Lee Community Healthcare Dunbar
    1435 SE 8th Ter Ste E, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-7100
  3. 3
    Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - E Fort Myers
    4040 Palm Beach Blvd Ste F, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 350-9188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

C-Section
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
C-Section
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

  View other providers who treat Nausea
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ravi Chokshi, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1952665168
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • HealthPark Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Chokshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chokshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chokshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chokshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chokshi has seen patients for C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chokshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chokshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chokshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chokshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chokshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

