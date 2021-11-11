Dr. Ravi Chokshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chokshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Chokshi, MD
Dr. Ravi Chokshi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 350-7740
Lee Community Healthcare Dunbar1435 SE 8th Ter Ste E, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 343-7100
Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - E Fort Myers4040 Palm Beach Blvd Ste F, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Directions (239) 350-9188
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr chokshi did a great job explaining everything and taking his time. He was very friendly along with the rest of your staff including nursing and front desk:)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
- 1952665168
- HealthPark Medical Center
Dr. Chokshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chokshi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chokshi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chokshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chokshi works at
Dr. Chokshi has seen patients for C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chokshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chokshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chokshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chokshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chokshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.