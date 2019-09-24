See All Gastroenterologists in Williamsburg, VA
Dr. Ravi Chhatrala, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ravi Chhatrala, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ravi Chhatrala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chhatrala works at Colonial Gastroenterology Association in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colonial Gastroenterology Association
    400 Sentara Cir Ste 103, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 534-7701
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Colonial Gastroenterology Asscs
    11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 534-7701
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2019
    Very patient and knowledgeable!
    — Sep 24, 2019
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chhatrala to family and friends

    Dr. Chhatrala's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chhatrala

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ravi Chhatrala, MD.

    About Dr. Ravi Chhatrala, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1033438544
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Residency
    • University at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Baroda
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Chhatrala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhatrala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chhatrala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chhatrala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chhatrala has seen patients for Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhatrala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhatrala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhatrala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhatrala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhatrala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

