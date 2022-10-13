Dr. Ravi Chauhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Chauhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Chauhan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Wolf River Office1325 Wolf Park Dr Ste 102, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 252-3400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional and highly recommended. Performed robotic prostatectomy on me in 2010.
About Dr. Ravi Chauhan, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Regional Medical Center
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chauhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chauhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chauhan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chauhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.