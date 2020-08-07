Overview

Dr. Ravi Chari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Chari works at Sheffield Family Health Center in Sheffield Village, OH with other offices in Elyria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.