Dr. Ravi Chari, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Chari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Locations
Sheffield Family Health Center5334 Meadow Lane Ct, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 934-5454Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
North Coast Obstetrics and Gynecology125 E Broad St Ste 201, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 328-3415
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely amazing. Went in stressed, left feeling like nothing happened.
About Dr. Ravi Chari, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1093779639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chari has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chari.
