Dr. Ravichandra Madineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravichandra Madineni, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravichandra Madineni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Kempegowda Inst of Med Sci, Bangalore and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Madineni works at
Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 430, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-6437
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Madineni, is an excellent doctor. He listening and explains the poblem. He is kind and a compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Ravichandra Madineni, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Kannada
Education & Certifications
- Manipal Institute for Neurological Disorders|University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Manipal Institute for Neurological Disorders|Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madineni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madineni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madineni speaks Kannada.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Madineni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madineni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.