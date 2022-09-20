See All Neurosurgeons in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Ravichandra Madineni, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ravichandra Madineni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Kempegowda Inst of Med Sci, Bangalore and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Madineni works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 430, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 642-6437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Doctor Madineni, is an excellent doctor. He listening and explains the poblem. He is kind and a compassionate doctor.
    carolyn casey — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ravichandra Madineni, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Kannada
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649508631
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manipal Institute for Neurological Disorders|University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Manipal Institute for Neurological Disorders|Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kempegowda Inst of Med Sci, Bangalore
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravichandra Madineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madineni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madineni works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Wynnewood, PA. View the full address on Dr. Madineni’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Madineni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madineni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

