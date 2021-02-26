Overview

Dr. Ravi Chandra, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chandra works at Surgical Specialists Of Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.