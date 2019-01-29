Dr. Ravi Chander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Chander, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Chander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Locations
Chattanooga Outpatient Center1301 Mccallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 622-4700
Medisleep LLC7425 Ziegler Rd Ste 125, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 661-8707
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has by far made up for how another local neurologist treated me some years back. Dr. Chander talks with you in terms you can understand without sounding condescending.
About Dr. Ravi Chander, MD
- Neurology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chander has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Chander. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.