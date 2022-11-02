Dr. Ravi Botla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Botla, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Botla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll-Post Grad and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Medina Regional Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Medical Center111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 297-7716
Texas Digestive Disease Specialists621 Camden St Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 253-3422
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Medina Regional Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a critical care RN for many years, I will only go to the best MDs, those that are excellent communicators, respectful of their clients and staff and who are experts in their medical field. Dr Botla and his staff far exceeded my expectations. I will say no more.
About Dr. Ravi Botla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex San Antonio
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Grant Hospital
- Guntur Med Coll-Post Grad
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botla has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Botla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.